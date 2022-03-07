Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ACRDF opened at $1.23 on Monday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

