Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRVR opened at $37.50 on Monday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

