Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 58,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

