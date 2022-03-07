Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $176.66 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.76.

