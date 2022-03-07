Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

