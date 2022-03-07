UBS Group AG Sells 11,520 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

RGA stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

