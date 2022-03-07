UBS Group AG Buys 3,176 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC opened at $47.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

