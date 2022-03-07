Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 41,862 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
