Insider Selling: Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells 41,862 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

