Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $32.38

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock worth $3,213,014 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $506,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

