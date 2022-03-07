Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 375.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Generation Bio by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.13.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

