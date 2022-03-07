Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNE opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

