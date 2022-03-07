Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.95 per share, with a total value of $453,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,646 shares of company stock worth $2,265,678. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

