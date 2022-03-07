$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

