Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.94 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
