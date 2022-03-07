Brokerages Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $19.53

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.53.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

