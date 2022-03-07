UBS Group AG Sells 9,222 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $90.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.