UBS Group AG Has $8.80 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

