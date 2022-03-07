Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 151,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 186.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 405.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 698,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 277.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 79,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 220.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 98,315 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

