Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.06. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.