Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 138,522 Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,522 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 65.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xunlei by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Xunlei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.