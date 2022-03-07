Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $695,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,354,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $857,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 84.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $948.01 million, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

