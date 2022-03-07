Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,270 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

