KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in KB Home by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.90 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

