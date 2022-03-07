Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

