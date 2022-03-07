Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,059 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,936,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.