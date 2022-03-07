PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

