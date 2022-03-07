Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 454,259 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

