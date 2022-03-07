Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.89 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.