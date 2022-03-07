Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,032,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

