Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $69.60 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

