Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

