LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $38.83 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

