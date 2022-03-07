Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells $337,830.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.79 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

