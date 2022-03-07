LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth $648,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 278.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

AFT stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

