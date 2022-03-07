LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $14,171,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT opened at $81.15 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.