Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Insulet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $261.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,137.87 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

