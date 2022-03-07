Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,237 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

