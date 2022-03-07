Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Acquires $51,020.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $25.51 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after buying an additional 212,953 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 143,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

