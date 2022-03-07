Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $106,547.50 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Dot stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $54.90.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,967,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.