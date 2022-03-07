Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.