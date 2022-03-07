Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rises By 30.7%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.4 days.
OTCMKTS PXPHF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Pexip Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $12.23.
About Pexip Holding ASA
