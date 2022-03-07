Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

DHX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.