Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 31,852 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

