Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.84.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.