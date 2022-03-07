BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 881.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

UPWK stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

