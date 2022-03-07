BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $10.56 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

