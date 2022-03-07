Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE:CNR opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

