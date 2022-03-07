Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 2,703 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 44.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

