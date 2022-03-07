Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 1,693 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Playtika were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after buying an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Playtika by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after buying an additional 954,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Playtika by 234.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 951,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

