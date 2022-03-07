Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

BJRI opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.40, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

